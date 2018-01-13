Wikki Tourists have adopted Zaria Road Stadium Complex, Jos as their home ground for the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The management of the club took the decision as a result of the ongoing renovation work at their original home ground, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

ATBS’s pitch is being re-laid by the Bauchi State Government to meet the required standard.

It is the first time in nineteen years that the pitch will be re-laid-since it was used for the hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria ’99.

The club’s media officer, Bala Kurba said the contractor handling ATBS project won’t be able to finish the job before the commencement of the new season on Saturday.

Kurba revealed that the team’s contingent will depart Bauchi for Jos on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s NPFL game against the newly promoted side, Go Round FC of Omoku.

“We are going to play our games in Jos because of the ongoing renovation work at the ATBS. In fact, it is going to be a difficult situation for us because all our first three home games are very tough matches.” Kurba stated in a release made available newsmen.

“We are meeting Go Round in our first game and we don’t know much about them.

“We will host Niger Tornadoes in the second game which is going to be a northern derby. Our third home game is against FC IfeanyiUbah. They are a big team and we forced them to a draw last season and playing them at a neutral ground won’t be easy for us.

”It is a challenge that we have to face and we are ready to give everything to give it our best shot. It is our hope that we will get good results in all our games.”