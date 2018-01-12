Dutch international Wesley Sneijder made a winning debut in Qatar when his new side Al Gharafa beat fellow mid-table team Al Ahli 2-1 on Friday.

Sneijder, the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star who is Holland’s most capped player with 133 appearances, was making his first start for Al Gharafa just four days after being unveiled as a player for the Doha side.

The 33-year-old has signed an 18-month contract with the Qatari side following a disappointing few months at French Ligue 1 side Nice.

Al Gharafa trailed to a first half goal from Yassine Chikhauol before striking back in the second period with Ahmed Alaaeldin scoring twice to secure the victory.

The win lifted Al Gharafa to sixth place in the table but they are 15 points behind leaders Al-Duhail.