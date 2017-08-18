Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery hailed recent signing Neymar as “one of the best” players in the world and vowed to “help him to become the best” at Parc des Princes.

Speaking at Camp des Loges on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 visit from Toulouse, the Spaniard heaped praise upon the Brazilian superstar and his down-to-earth attitude since joining.

“Neymar is a great player, one of the best in the world,” Emery told journalists. “However, he is normal with the others in the dressing room and when he works.

“All of the other players are great and they are happy that a player like Neymar is at PSG. That is something we all wanted.”

Emery went on to state his belief that Neymar can achieve his goal of becoming the best player in the world in Ligue 1 and pledged to help the 25-year-old realise his ambitions as the capital club seek to realise theirs.

“We want to develop along with Neymar and to help him to become the best player in the world,” said the Basque tactician. “We will work towards that for him and he will work towards that for us. Together, we will become an even greater team.

“Neymar adds something extra. He gives us pace, he links up well, his final pass and an ability to play at speed. He also gives us greater qualities, individual and collective, in attack and the creation of opportunities.

“In his first match [a 3-0 win away at EA Guingamp last week], Neymar responded by giving us what we wanted from him. Tactically, he is capable of doing a lot of things in attack but also in defence over 90 minutes. He is capable of everything and is in beautiful physical condition.”

Although Neymar has provided an obvious boost to the PSG squad, Emery also recognised that fellow summer signings Dani Alves and Yuri Berchiche — particularly the Brazilian right-back — have also improved his group from last season in certain areas.

“Neymar is one more player in this squad,” the former Sevilla boss said. “We want to take advantage of having him in this team and possessing his quality. He gives a lot to the side individually but what counts for me is the whole squad.

“Neymar, Dani and Yuri are three very important signings. It is true that Dani has the experience and mentality of a winner. He has won a lot in the game, he is still a top player and we want him to continue to create a great team spirit among his teammates in order to continue to grow collectively.

“If that happens, we are closer to a mentality that will enable us to win everything.”

Speaking with PSG TV ahead of the Toulouse clash this weekend, captain Thiago Silva admitted Neymar’s home debut is an added incentive to perform against Pascal Dupraz’s sometimes stubborn side.

“Of course we are motivated,” said the skipper. “Even more so after Neymar’s arrival and ahead of his first match at Parc des Princes. I think that we will be ready for this match but it will not be easy.”

Emery also paid tribute to the departing Blaise Matuidi ahead of the France international midfielder’s move to Italian champions Juventus.

“We have been very pleased to have him and he was the heartbeat of the team on many occasions,” said Emery of the 30-year-old. “He enjoyed a beautiful part of his career here in Paris and he has the great opportunity he was offered by Juventus. I want for him to leave in style and continue to progress.

“We will continue with our young players, such as Adrien [Rabiot] and Christopher [Nkunku]. Football is evolutionary and in this particular evolution, Blaise has made a good decision and taken a beautiful chance in his career.”

Regarding squad news, Emery confirmed that Marco Verratti is nursing a knock from training but could still feature against Toulouse but Lucas Moura is out injured and Grzegorz Krychowiak is receiving treatment.