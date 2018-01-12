The Nigeria Football Federation on Friday inaugurated its newly–composed Referees Appointment Committee, even as the committee held its inaugural meeting at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, the same day.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who represented NFF President Amaju Pinnick and the Executive Committee, congratulated the new team and reminded them that they have an onerous task at hand.

“You see, several other persons along the lines of match organization can make mistakes, but the referee is not allowed to make mistakes. That means that your task is onerous, because everything concerning the performance of a referee in a match within the shores of this country will reverberate back to this committee. Nevertheless, I want to say that your appointment is based on merit and we believe that you will discharge your responsibilities with honesty, sincerity and total dedication.

“Your responsibilities of training, grading and appointing of referees are quite enormous. The present NFF leadership has confidence in your capacity and experience, and your ability to remain impervious to influence in the discharge of your duties.

“I have no doubt that you will uplift the tenets of impartiality in appointments, and rise to the occasion when making appointments based on the nature of the matches involved.”

Sanusi also drew the attention of the members to the issue of integrity, saying that matches could be put on hold in the event of question marks over the integrity of such matches.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa thanked the NFF for the opportunity given the members to serve, and expressed confidence in the ability of the new panel to deliver based on the experience, capacity and readiness of the members to give their all in service of Nigerian Football.

Also present at the inauguration were Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ (vice chairman), Alhaji Tade Azeez, Alhaji Ahmed Maude, Prince Elube, Sir Ephraim Chukwuemeka, Mr. Dave Egho, Mallam Salihu Abubakar, Elder Olorko Daniel, Chief Sunday Audu, Barrister J.B.C Obikwelu, Otunba James Odeniran and Mr. Linus Mba (all members), Alhaji Sani Zubairu (secretary) and Mr. Bitrus Bewarang (NFF Technical Director).