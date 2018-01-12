Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says it would be a good investment to buy Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this January for a fraction of his worth.

Sky Sports reports Manchester City are unwilling to pay more than £20m for the player whose deal at Arsenal expires in the summer, while title rivals Manchester United also want to sign the Chile international.

Conte, who revealed he attempted to sign Sanchez while at Juventus, believes the 29-year-old is one of the top players in the world and admits he is a big fan of the former Barcelona forward.

“He’s a great player and he knows very well that in my first season in Juventus we tried to buy him from Udinese and then he decided to go to Udinese,” said Conte.

“I have great admiration for great players, I think Alexis Sanchez is one of these players.

“If Manchester City want Alexis Sanchez, they buy Alexis Sanchez and they don’t have problem.

“I think it’s a good investment because we are talking about a top player and I’m hearing that the amount is around £20m. If you buy Alexis Sanchez with a normal price maybe 80 or 90 million euros.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Sanchez will not be allowed to leave the Emirates in January unless they can sign a replacement, with the Gunners understood by Sky in Italy to be meeting with Bordeaux to discuss a potential deal for Brazilian winger Malcom.