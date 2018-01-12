The Nigeria Football Federation has pledged to lend institutional support and advice to the ‘Nigeria House’ project at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia this summer.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, made this pledge in Abuja on Friday while receiving in his office the management of the project, led by Project Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Baba Abdullahi.

“The NFF as an institution will always support any project designed towards the projection and promotion of the culture and customs of Nigeria, and targeted at boosting the country’s image internationally.

“I will convey your proposal and request to the NFF Executive Committee through the NFF President, who is presently outside the country on official duty, but I can assure you that we appreciate what you are doing and will give support. But we advise that your entire operation has to be within the bounds allowed by the rules and regulations of FIFA.

“The NFF has remained in touch with the Embassy of Nigeria in the Russian Federation, and we advise that you carry the embassy along in whatever you intend to do. We wish you well in this special project.”

Earlier, Project Coordinator Abdullahi had informed the NFF General Secretary that the ‘Nigeria House’ is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, aimed at projecting Nigeria’s culture, customs, cuisine and solid minerals at major sporting events such as the Olympics, football World Cup, the Commonwealth Games, Athletics World Championship and the All-Africa Games.

“We desire to work with the Nigeria Football Federation to be able to realize our objectives in Russia, and we will certainly work with the Embassy of Nigeria in Russia.”

Also present during the visit were NFF’s Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, Mrs Blessing Lere Adams (Director of Press and Media, Sports Ministry) and Mr. Ademola Olajire (NFF’s Director of Communications), as well as ‘Nigeria House’ chieftains Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul (Assistant Secretary), Mr. Chris Amkpila (Head of Programme), Mr. Ishaku Kigbu (Head of Media), Mr. Sunny Gulong (Head of Protocol) and Mr. Akinyele Akinsulire (Head, ICT).