West Ham have banned indefinitely a supporter who clashed with West Brom’s Jake Livermore in their Premier League encounter on January 2.

The supporter, who was swiftly identified by the club, is alleged to have directed abuse at the England midfielder about his baby son, who died in 2014.

The FA confirmed earlier this week that they will not take action against Livermore, and West Ham confirmed on Friday that the fan will not be able to attend home or away games with immediate effect.

“West Ham United have issued an indefinite ban to the supporter involved in a verbal altercation with West Bromwich Albion’s Jake Livermore,” a statement read.

“After a full investigation conducted by the club, which included statements from supporters in close proximity of the incident and evidence from Jake Livermore and West Bromwich Albion officials, the individual was found to have violated a number of London Stadium ground regulations.

“The individual will be unable to attend home or away matches with immediate effect. Inciting or abusive behaviour will not be tolerated at London Stadium, and we urge any supporters who witness similar behaviour on match-days to report it anonymously by texting or calling 07537 404821, where all information is treated in the strictest of confidence.”

The incident took place at West Ham’s London Stadium in the 64th minute of West Brom’s 2-1 loss, while the player was being substituted.