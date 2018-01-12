Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is expected to return to fitness in two to three weeks after receiving treatment on his knee injury, according to Pep Guardiola.

The 20-year-old, who has eight Premier League goals this season, was injured in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve, as City’s 18-match winning league run came to an end, leaving the field in tears.

Guardiola confirmed that he visited Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Thursday to be assessed and suggested Jesus could return for City’s Champions League last-16 tie against Basel on February 13.

“Yesterday [Thursday], he was in Barcelona with Dr Cugat,” said Guardiola.

“I think in two, three weeks hopefully for the Champions League game against Basel he could be fit.”

City are keen to bring Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium, but now face competition from rivals Manchester United, who according to Sky in Italy are willing to offer both Arsenal and the player more money.

However, Guardiola refused to discuss the speculation surrounding the 29-year-old, insisting his focus remains on City’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

“I’m focused on Liverpool, as a manager, you have a lot of work to deal with so you have to choose what to be focused on,” said Guardiola.

“I want to be focused in what we are doing on the field. I would not like my players to listen, see me on TV or read in the newspaper that the manager is talking about another thing which is not important.

“The important thing is what happens in the 90 minutes on the field. “