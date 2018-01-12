Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed top scorer Mohamed Salah will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League showdown with leaders Manchester City.

The Egypt forward missed Liverpool’s last two games with a groin injury but Klopp says he is back to full health again for the game at Anfield.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal.

“That is of course very important for us.”