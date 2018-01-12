Home-based Super Eagles defender Osas Okoro has promised that the team will go all out for a win in their opening fixture at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Rwanda on Monday.

The Home Eagles will face the Amavubi in the Group C fixture at the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier.

Salisu Yusuf’s men will also come up against 2014 champions Libya and Equatorial Guinea in their other group fixtures.

“It’s important that we start with a win,” Okoro who was also part of the Home Eagles team to the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda said from Morocco.

“In a competition like this, having a good start will help the team settle down well and approach the other games with confidence.

“We have huge respect for Rwanda but we believe we have what it takes to beat them.

“Our target is to win the competition but we will take it one game at a time.”

The competition will run from January 13 to February 4.