Everton boss Sam Allardyce has given his response to allegations that defender Mason Holgate sent homophobic tweets more than five years ago.

The Football Association are aware of tweets posted by Holgate in 2012 and 2013 when he was 15 and 16, respectively, from an account that has since been deleted.

Holgate is also at the centre of an ongoing investigation by The FA after the 21-year-old was involved in a clash with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during an FA Cup tie earlier this month.

Asked if the club were aware of the alleged tweets, Allardyce said: “In terms of awareness, yes. In terms of when it happened, years ago, he [Holgate] is fully aware and didn’t need to be reminded of what the situation was.

“They already know, the players. Historically we go through meeting after meeting from all areas, through the FA, through the PFA that all are shown what to do and what not to do.

“This is a historical tweet from many years ago so he doesn’t need any reminding.

“From more than just this year we have pointed out to players about what they do and what they don’t do.

“It is not in my hands. Whatever the situation is now, if it moves on we will find out what course of action might happen.”