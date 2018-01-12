Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie, has sent word of motivation to Nigeria’s U-20 women’s side, Falconets, ahead of the first-leg of their play-off in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifying against South Africa.

The 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in France from 5th to 24th August.

The Falconets will be guests to South Africa in Polokwane on Saturday as they look to make their ninth appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

To get to this stage, the Falconets overwhelmed Tanzania 9-0 on aggregate in the first round before eliminating Morocco 6-2 after two legs in the Second Round.

South Africa thrashed Namibia 9-0 over two-legs before seeing off Burundi 5-2 on aggregate, to advance into the final round of the qualifiers.

Ahead of this weekend’s tie, Oparanozie who was in the Falconets squad to the 2010 and 2012 U-20 Women’s World Cups in Germany and Japan respectively, called on the team to secure a favourable first-leg result.

“Come on Falconets,” Oparanozie wrote on her verified Twitter handle.