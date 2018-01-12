The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, has canvassed for more sponsors for Nigeria’s league competitions, especially the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sanusi said that adequate sponsorship was key to enhancing the profile of the competitions.

He said bigger league competitions in other countries were made attractive by the willingness of viable investors to do business with the concerned football associations.

“Most of the world’s big leagues are being sponsored by corporate organisations.

“League sponsorship cannot be left alone for government or few other bodies or persons that have been there. We need new sponsors to join,” the NFF general secretary said.

He appealed to corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in the nation’s football leagues.

Sanusi, however, restated the resolve of the NFF to run Nigeria’s football in line with global best practices.

He urged Nigerians to give the federation the required support to achieve the desired goal.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will kick off on Sunday at all the venues across the country, and will end on Sept. 30.