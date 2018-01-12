Former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is in talks with Chicago Fire over a new contract.

Schweinsteiger, 33, joined the Fire on a one-year-deal in 2017 and made 25 appearances in his debut season but is now a free agent. However, as he wants to continue his career, he has confirmed talks with the MLS club and is confident he will return for the new season.

“I want to continue playing football,” he said at a PR event in Germany. “We are currently in talks. And I definitely want to continue playing football.

“I am always happy when I am out there on the pitch or working with my team in training.”

The 2014 World Cup winner joined the Fire from Manchester United in March 2017 after the midfielder became surplus to requirements under Jose Mourinho.

In early January, MLSSoccer.com reported that the Fire and Schweinsteiger were in talks over a new deal which could bring the German back to Chicago for the upcoming season, with an option for another year.

Earlier this week, a German minor-league club, SG Buna Halle, offered Schweinsteiger a contract in a tongue-in-cheek posting on Facebook.

However, the club warned that — while they were able to offer a piece of land, and a training court for his tennis professional wife Ana Ivanovic — he would also need to bring a crate of beer to his first training session.

Schweinsteiger has yet to reply to the offer.