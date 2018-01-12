Jermain Defoe has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for December, while Pep Guardiola won the manager award.

Defoe’s goal came in a game where Christian Benteke missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Palace were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

Defoe’s equaliser came after the break with a stunning looped half-volley from an acute angle after Lewis Cook’s long ball.

It was only his third goal for Bournemouth this season, but his manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for what he described as a “top-class” finish.

Up against some tough competition, including Gylfi Sigurdsson and Steven Defour, Defoe’s strike came out on top.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won the Manager of the Month award for December as his table-topping team once again went through the month unbeaten.

City won six Premier League matches in December – including important victories over Manchester United and Tottenham – before drawing their seventh match against Crystal Palace.

It is the fourth month in a row in which Guardiola has claimed the award.