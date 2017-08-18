Advertisement

Arsenal have sold Gabriel Paulista to Valencia for a fee understood to be £10m.

The Brazilian defender had fallen down the pecking order under Arsene Wenger after signing from Villarreal in January 2015, following the arrivals of Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi.

Gabriel made 64 appearances for the Gunners during his two and a half years at the club, winning the FA Cup on two occasions.

The 26-year-old made just 19 Premier League appearances in his final campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have turned down an approach by Inter Milan to sign Mustafi on loan, according to Sky in Italy.

It is understood that the Serie A side are likely to go back in with a bid for a permanent transfer, but it is believed the Gunners want to get back most of the money they paid for him last year.