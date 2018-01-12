Belgian star, Eden Hazard, has revealed that he will sign a new deal with Premier League champions Chelsea.

Hazard who has two years remaining on his current contract, has been a target for LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

But the 27-year-old, who was at the O2 Arena on Thursday night for the annual London NBA game, clarified his situation for the first time by stating that his future is at Stamford Bridge.

“Yes,” Hazard told Mirror Football when asked whether he plans to sign a new long-term deal with the Chelsea.‎

“I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign.”

Hazard has made 18 Premier League games, scoring six goals so far this season.

He joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 for a reported £32 million.