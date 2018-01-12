Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said he expects Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho to get more game time in the New Year.

“Iheanacho is a young player, arrived this season, and he will stay with us,” Puel told Sky Sports.

“Iheanacho is a young player, he signed this season with us and we have to develop him. I hope he can have more game time in the second half of the season.

“Yes, for Iheanacho there has been a lot of speculation. He is a young player who arrives in a good team where there is competition and he needs to keep working and improve.”

The Nigeria star has made just five appearances since Puel’s arrival in October.

The Leicester boss declaration has thus put to rest speculations about Iheanacho’s future at the club.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr had urged Iheanacho to quit the Premier League so as to boost his chances of making it to the World Cup in Russia in the summer.