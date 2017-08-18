Advertisement

Tottenham have signed defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Sky Sports reports the Colombia international arrives at Tottenham for a fee that could be worth up to a club-record £40m.

Sanchez has signed a six-year contract with Spurs, although the move remains subject to a medical being passed and a work permit being granted.

“I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career,” Davinson told the club’s website.

“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there.”

Sanchez was Ajax’s player of the year last season and was also a target for Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He has won two caps for Colombia and scored six goals in his first season in Holland’s Eredivisie, making a total of 43 appearances after signing last summer from Atletico Nacional.

Spurs have been in the market for a new centre-half and pulled out of negotiations to sign Argentinian Juan Foyth from Estudiantes because Mauricio Pochettino felt they were demanding too much for the youngsterww