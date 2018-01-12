Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has promised players of Enugu Rangers a special bonus of N1m, apart from their normal bonus, for every home or away win in the 2018 /19 NPFL season which kicks off this weekend.

This incentive is apart from what each player is expected to get as their normal match bonuses according to a tweet from the official handle of the club.

“Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has declared that Rangers players will get N1m for any home or away win next season apart from their normal match bonus,” the Tweet on @RangersIntFCstates.

Rangers fought hard to escape relegation last season finishing 13th on the log.

The former Nigeria Professional League champions will play away at Akwa United in their first game of the season at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo .

Enugu Rangers had earlier on Thursday unveiled 16 new players ahead of the new season. The players were unveiled at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.