Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is willing to listen to offers from Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports.

Ighalo is currently playing in China with Changchun Yatai. He has three years left on his contract and has a £20m release clause.

We understand two Premier League clubs have made contact with the striker’s representatives.

He began his career at Udinese before having loan spells at Cresena and Granada.

The Nigerian joined Watford in 2014 and scored 16 goals in 55 appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets.

The 28-year-old joined Changchun last year from the Hertfordshire club for £20m.