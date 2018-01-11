Governor Simon Lalong has donated two million Naira to NPFL champions Plateau United and three million Naira to the women’s U17 team, the Flamingoes.

The Governor also donated a new team bus and an official car for coach Kennedy Boboye.

Lalong also restated his commitment to supporting Plateau United when he visited the team at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja today.

“I assure you I still remain committed to this team and I believe you will be victorious,” the Governor told the team.

“We want you to win trophies and also for some of you to move and play overseas.

“We will continue to follow the progress of this team and we will do more with every victory.”

Last year, he rewarded Plateau United with cash gifts and plots of land for winning the NPFL championship for the first time in their history.