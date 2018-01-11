Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode says the state is proud of the achievements of Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons striker.

The governor said this during a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Oshoala, who plays for Dalian Quanjian of China, recently won the Aiteo/CAF African women’s footballer of the year award for the third time.

The Lagos governor took to Twitter to celebrate the striker.

He wrote: “3rd time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja. Asisat is a sport ambassador of Lagos and we are proud of her achievements.”

The former Rivers Angels striker has been named best female footballer in Africa three times in the last four years.

Oshoala beat CSKA Moscow winger Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and UWC star Christina Kgatlana to win the much-coveted prize.