Bundesliga side Schalke have confirmed the club are in talks to sign Baba Rahman from Chelsea.

The full-back has not made an appearance for Antonio Conte’s side this season and has been tipped for a return to the Bundesliga, having spent part of last season on loan in Gelsenkirchen.

According to sporting director Christian Heidel, Rahman was in talks over a return in August, but the serious knee injury that brought an end to his campaign last January meant Schalke did not pursue that option.

“We’re in talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman,” Heidel told a news conference.

“There are still one or two things to clear up on their end.

“We could agree on a deal with the player himself relatively quickly.”