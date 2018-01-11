Valencia have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign Francis Coquelin from Arsenal, with the value of the deal reportedly worth £12 million.

Coquelin had joined Arsenal in 2008 as a youth, and made 150 Premier League appearances for the club, but had not featured prominently this season. Indeed, he played only seven times for the Gunners in the league this season, starting only once – at centre-back in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

Valencia took advantage of the 26-year-old’s lack of game time to swoop for the former France Under-21 international, who will bolster their push for a top-four finish in La Liga.

“Valencia have agreed terms with Arsenal on Thursday for the transfer of Francis Coquelin, who joins the club until June 30, 2022, with a release clause of €80 million,” the Liga outfit posted on their official website.

During his time with Arsenal, Coquelin won two FA Cups and two Community Shields. A former France youth international, he won the European Under-19 Championship of 2010 with his country.