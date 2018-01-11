The Falconets of Nigeria on Thursday arrived in South Africa for the France 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying game against the hosts.

The players and officials departed for South Africa via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday for the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers.

Their arrival was confirmed on the verified twitter handle of the Nigerian Football Federation on Thursday.

“Our Falconets have arrived in Polokwane ahead of their clash against South Africa,’ the NFF tweeted.

The Falconets will play against South at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, the Nigerians defeated Tanzania 9-0 and Morocco 6-2 on aggregate to reach the final stage and will be hoping to make it 12 wins in all 12 encounters against South Africa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday and and the reverse fixture two weeks later in Benin City.