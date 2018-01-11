Arsene Wenger’s “bizarre” selection of Alex Iwobi in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea sends the wrong message to the Arsenal squad, says Matt Le Tissier.

Iwobi started the game at Stamford Bridge which ended 0-0 despite reports that he had been out partying in the early hours of Sunday morning before Arsenal’s 4-2 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Wenger said the party took place on Friday – revealing that the matchday squad spent Saturday evening in a hotel – but insisted if the allegations were confirmed, the Nigeria international would be fined.

Former Southampton player Le Tissier admits he was confused by Wenger’s decision to include Iwobi in a crucial game after exhibiting such poor behaviour.

“You’d have to say it’s hard to disagree with [claims Arsenal are losing control],” Le Tissier told Premier League Daily.

“I found it quite strange that given he was out 48 hours before a game that he would then be rewarded for that by playing in the semi-final of the league cup.

“It sends the wrong message to the rest of the squad, to the players who are sat there on the bench who are sat there thinking, ‘I should be playing in this team, why is he getting a chance?’.

“He’s broken the rules, it’s not something you do. You’ve let your team-mates down and you’ve let your manager down.

“Why is he getting rewarded by playing again in a big game like that? Bizarre.”

Arsenal hope to return to winning ways after failing to win their previous four games when they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.