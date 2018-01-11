Two- time world champions, Argentina, will begin their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with two friendly matches in March against Italy and Spain.

According to online news outlet, Albiceleste will come up against Italy who failed to qualify for the mundial in Basel on March 23, while their encounter against Spain which will take place four days latter is billed for Madrid.

The Argentina Football Federation are also working on the possibility of having the team play a farewell game on May 30 at La Bombonera before heading off to Barcelona for a one- week training camp at the Joan Gamper Sports Centre on the outskirts of the city.

Reports earlier suggested that the friendly affair will be against Bolivia in Buenos Aires.

A training match with Israel as the probable opponent is planned for June 8 before leaving Spain for their Bronnitsy training centre base camp in Russia the next day.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men are drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland.

The South Americans will face the Super Eagles in their third group game on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.