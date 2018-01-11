Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed he has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid which will keep him at the club until 2020 but admitted “it does not mean anything”.

Zidane has won eight trophies out of a possible 10 in his two years in charge but has endured a tough season with his side 16 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

In September the Frenchman said he had renewed his contract – which was set to expire at the end of this season – with the Spanish champions, although no deal has been formally announced.

Asked about his contract after his side drew 2-2 at home with Numancia to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 5-2 on aggregate, AS reported he said: “It is already signed. I have until 2020.

“I go match by match, year by year, like last year. I cannot look two or three years ahead because having the contract does not mean anything.”

Zidane has led Real Madrid to back-to-back Champions League trophies and their first La Liga title since 2012 after replacing Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

But despite this success, the 45-year-old has come under increasing pressure this season after last month’s 3-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona, and his side have won just once in their last four matches following Wednesday’s draw with Numancia.

“We’re always going to get criticism but we’re going to try to change this situation,” he said.

“Today was a difficult match. A draw is not the best result, but we’ll continue to do our job in a positive way and at some point we’ll see the results of this hard work”.