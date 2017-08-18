Advertisement

Ghana ‘bad-boy’ midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng could feature for Eintracht Frankfurt in this weekend’s German league match at Freiburg after signing a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club on Friday.

Berlin-born Boateng is back in the Bundesliga after stints at Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, plus spells abroad with Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, AC Milan and Las Palmas, who he only quit on Wednesday.

“I have missed Germany,” said the 30-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting fight this season.

“The fact that Eintracht allows me to come back home with my family means a great deal to me.

“I can’t wait to meet my new colleagues and to fight for points with them with the eagle on our chests.”

Boateng has played nearly 100 Bundesliga matches in a total of 377 appearances in the English, Italian, Spanish and German leagues.

Advertisement

He could feature in Sunday’s match at Freiburg on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Bundeliga season.

The half brother of Bayern Munich’s Germany star Jerome Boateng has been recruited to fill the attacking midfield berth with Mexico international Marco Fabian out for two months with a back injury.

“Kevin is a player who always wants to win,” said Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac, 45, who played alongside Boateng at Hertha Berlin more than 10 years ago.

Boateng has found new employment quickly after abruptly quitting Spanish side Las Palmas due to personal reasons, saying he made the decision “as a father and a husband, not as a player.”

He comes with a reputation having been suspended at Schalke in 2015 for his ‘disruptive’ influence and was also sent home from the 2014 World Cup by Ghana after a fall out with the Black Stars’ management.