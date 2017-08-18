Advertisement

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City squad can challenge for honours even if he is unable to make any more signings before the transfer window closes.

The City manager is eager to strengthen his defence and is expected to pursue a deal for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans.

But with West Brom having already rejected a bid of £18 million ($23.2 million, 19.8 million euros), Guardiola says signing Evans is not make-or-break.

“Like last season, every season I start, I always believe my players are the best,” Guardiola told reporters at a press conference in Manchester on Friday.

“He (Evans) is a player for West Brom. It’s still the same. Tony Pulis was clear, so there’s nothing to talk about.

“We try to do the best squad as possible for the long season. We are going to see how the market finishes at the end.

“If we have to stay with the players we have right now, we are happy. If someone comes, we are happy too.

Advertisement

“I know how good the club works since I arrive here and we try to do our best. Sometimes it’s possible, sometimes not.

“I talk to (director of football) Txiki (Begiristain), all the players at the club, everyone has their own opinions. We talk about making our club stronger.”

Speaking earlier on Friday, West Brom manager Tony Pulis had said only a “very, very good offer” would prompt him to sell Northern Ireland international Evans.

Guardiola has already made significant additions to his squad, spending over £200 million on full-backs Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, goalkeeper Ederson and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Premier League fixture against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is closing in on a first-team return after he featured as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Girona on Tuesday.