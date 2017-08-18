Advertisement

Liverpool have rejected a £118million third bid from Barcelona for Brazilian star, Philippe Coutinho.

The club and its owners have insisted throughout the summer that Coutinho will not be sold in this summer transfer window and they have again stood their ground.

Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele have been Barcelona’s main targets following the world record transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho put in a transfer request last week, but Liverpool has said that he is not for sale after previously rejecting two offers for the Brazil international from Barcelona.

Dembele has been fined and suspended from team training by Dortmund, and is reportedly refused all contact with the club since Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth 105 million euros, including add-ons.

“I recognise that they are two players that we really want to come, but their clubs are the ones who have to decide if we can make these signings,” Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez said on Thursday.

Barcelona is trying to reinvest the £198million it received from Paris Saint-Germain when the French club signed Brazil striker Neymar.

Liverpool’s American owners are not wavering in their stance on Coutinho, who has become an integral player for the Premier League team.