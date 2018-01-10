Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could take legal action against Everton owner Farhad Moshiri who claimed that the Belgian decided to leave the Merseyside club after receiving a “voodoo message”, according to the BBC.

Moshiri told shareholders on Tuesday Lukaku received the message from “a pilgrimage to Africa” which directed the player to reject Everton’s massive offer for a return to Chelsea.

Lukaku, 24, however joined United for £75m in July after rejecting a new deal at Everton.

A representative for the player told BBC Sport: “Romelu’s decision had nothing to do with voodoo.”

“He distances himself from these beliefs and this statement and will now see what judicial steps can be taken in relation to them.

“Romelu is very catholic and voodoo is not part of his life or his beliefs.

“He simply had no faith in Everton and no confidence in Mr Moshiri’s project. That is why he did not want to sign on any condition.

“He wanted to make the next step in his career and wanted the security to be able to leave.”

Premier League champions Chelsea made a bid for Lukaku, but he then opted instead to join United.

“We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract,” Moshiri told Everton’s annual general meeting.

“Robert [Elstone, chief executive] was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside.”

Moshiri claimed Lukaku then “called his mother” before the player revealed he had received the message telling him to join Chelsea.

Iranian billionaire Moshiri added: “I wasted two summers to keep him. First summer with his agent, him and his family we managed to keep him. Last summer we offered him a better deal than Chelsea – whatever they offered we matched but he just didn’t want to stay.”