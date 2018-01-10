Olivier Giroud is “not interested” in a move to Turkey or China and still believes he has a future at Arsenal, his agent has told Le Figaro.

Giroud, 31, has found himself reduced to a cameo role at Arsenal over the last year with Arsene Wenger’s preferred tactics and the summer arrival of fellow France international forward Alexandre Lacazette limiting his opportunities.

It had been suggested Giroud, who has made just one Premier League start this season, could leave the Emirates Stadium in January only for a hamstring tear sustained before Christmas to sideline him for six weeks and likely scare off any potential suitors.

Those have reportedly included Turkish club Besiktas and sides in China where a lucrative deal would await the former Montpellier striker but his agent, Michael Manuello, said Giroud will pursue his career in north London.

“He listens, watches and afterwards he’ll see. There’s no sense in leaving for leaving’s sake,” Manuello said. “It has to be coherent and bring him something more.

“He’ll get playing time at Arsenal, the second half of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he’s only playing the Europa League.

“He’s not interested in [moving to Turkey]. China neither. Leaving to earn more money is not what is foremost in his thinking.”

Manuello added: “Olivier never gives up. He fights for everything. Even if you tell him it’s impossible, he’ll listen to you, but he’ll make you understand that he doesn’t think the same thing.”