Andreas Pereira says he wants to stay at Valencia for the remainder of the season rather than head back to Manchester United.

The midfielder joined the Spanish side in a season-long loan deal in August and there has been speculation Jose Mourinho could look to recall the 22-year-old this month. But after helping Valencia reach the Copa dey Rey quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Las Palmas on Tuesday, Pereira insists he wants to stay.

“I’m here and I want to stay,” he told Superdeporte. “I feel good. I’m playing better and I want to win the cup with Valencia.”

Pereira was in and out of the Valencia team at the start of the season but has now started the last eight games in a row. Valencia are flying high in La Liga, sitting third in the table, ahead of Real Madrid and just two points behind second-place Atletico Madrid.

“I felt very good. Each game I feel better, I’m improving,” he said. “I’m happy to help the team and give my best. This result gives us a lot of confidence and we need to work, be humble in order to continue to grow starting from keeping a clean sheet.

“We are all very excited about reaching the quarterfinals and we will try to reach the final.”

ESPN reports that Pereira would be reluctant to move back to Old Trafford even if United decided to cut short his spell in Spain with the Brazilian holding reservations about how much playing time he would get during the second half of the season.

However, Pereira is still expected back in the summer after signing a contract extension before joining Valencia.