Liverpool almost sold Luis Suarez to Juventus in 2012 before the striker was eventually convinced to remain at Anfield, Brendan Rodgers claims.

The Northern Irishman, now manager of Celtic, coached Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, almost leading them to the Premier League title in 2013-14.

Rodgers built that team around Suarez, who enjoyed his best-ever campaign on Merseyside, scoring 31 goals in 33 league games.

However, Rodgers claims the Uruguay star almost departed Liverpool shortly after he arrived as manager in 2012, with Serie A giants Juventus the destination.

In an interview with The Coaches Voice, he said: “I think at Liverpool, you always feel you can hang on to your best players, because you have such an iconic club, an institution worldwide.

“When I first went in there, Luis was destined for Juventus, and we were able to talk him round into staying, telling him that the team would be built around him and his qualities.

“Second season, we obviously had the Arsenal connection. Then he went on to have his best season and then that following season we couldn’t keep him.

“You always felt at Liverpool that you could pay the wages and you could pay the money, but if it was through choice, if the player wanted to move on then that’s what he would do. So there was real disappointment.”

Suarez eventually left Liverpool at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, joining Barcelona for £65 million.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed remarkable success with the Blaugrana ever since, winning numerous honours including two Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and one Champions League crown.