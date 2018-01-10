Everton boss Sam Allardyce says Seamus Coleman is back in training nearly 10 months after breaking his leg.

Coleman, 29, suffered a double break of his right leg following a tackle with Wales’ Neil Taylor back in March while playing for the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

Speaking at Everton’s annual general meeting, Allardyce said: “Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training.”

Last month Allardyce revealed Everton were using the latest technology to help with Coleman with his recovery.

He said: “We have a new machine which is the latest in the market so he’s a little bit of a guinea pig on that.

“But it seems to be working from that point of view, to speed up the recovery process and there’s a few more players who will be testing it out in the next week or two. I would have thought by the results we’ll be purchasing one hopefully.”

Academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny, 20, has recently been occupying Coleman’s right-back spot.