The video assistant referee (VAR) system will be in place when Chelsea play Norwich and Leicester City face Fleetwood Town in FA Cup third-round replays.

VAR, which enables referees to consult technology over major decisions, was made available for the first time in Brighton’s FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The FA plans to trial VAR — which is already being used in the Bundesliga, Serie A and Major League Soccer — in each round of the FA Cup ahead of a potential wider introduction in English football.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Tuesday: “We were a big supporter of VAR being embraced in football after years of it being challenged by Sepp Blatter and FIFA.

“The FA generally thinks that in a few years’ time we will wonder how we ever lived without it.

“I was pleased as it seemed to work the right way. The good news is that the game didn’t stop once and there appeared to be good teamwork between [referee] Andre Marriner and [VAR] Neil Swarbrick.

“It’s the result of a lot of testing having been done already in a non-game situation, which has really refined this referee to technology interface. The big question now is: should we put it into the World Cup?”

Leicester take on Fleetwood on Jan. 16 and Chelsea play Norwich on Jan. 17.