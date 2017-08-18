Advertisement

Real Madrid are back in their attempt to lure Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to the Spanish capital city.

Real Madrid failed in their attempt to sign De Gea two years ago, but are hoping to be more successful this time.

According to The Sun UK, with Real coach Zinedine Zidane having decided he does not need a new outfield signing after the club’s failure to land Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, goalkeeper De Gea has become his No. 1 target.

The La Liga and Champions League holders are preparing an offer of around £46 million.

The are hopeful that will be enough to secure the Spain international’s signature.