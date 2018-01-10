Defending champions Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Wednesday said they were fully prepared for the new 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which begins on Sunday.

Albert Dakup, the club’s Media Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the management has put in place all necessities for a successful outing.

He recalled that the club had shortly after the end of last season released 12 players whose service were no longer needed.

“In their stead, the club has recruited 12 new players to strengthen the team for the new NPFL season, as well as its continental engagements.

“Experience was a key factor which was considered in the recruitment of new players, taking into cognisance the continental matches.

“Based on that, some experienced players like Terna Suswam from Enyimba, Amos Gyang from Kano Pillars, Charles Henlong from Rangers of Enugu, Raphael Ayagwa of Lobi Stars, amongst others, were recruited,” Dakup said.

The spokesman said also that Plateau United played two pre-season tournaments and some friendly matches as part of its preparations for the new season.

“We played the NPFL invitational tournament and the Ahlan pre-season tournament.

“The club began closed camping in Abuja on Jan. 2 and played a friendly match with a Nationwide League One side, Water FC of Abuja.

“Our first match of the season is away to Nasarawa United of Lafia on Sunday and we are confident that with our level of preparations, we will get a positive result,” he said.