The home-based Super Eagles (Home Eagles) will play their first pre-tournament game against Cameroon at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday night in preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The game will kick off at 7pm according to a tweet posted on the official handle of the Super Eagles on Wednesday morning.

“@NGSuperEagles will play a practice game later tonight at 7pm vs Cameroon at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat,” the tweet reads.

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles who arrived in Casablanca, Morocco for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday are drawn in Group C alongside Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda and Libya.

The Salisu Yusuf-led side will open their campaign against Rwanda on January 15 in Tangier.

The 2018 CHAN will run from January 13 to February 4.