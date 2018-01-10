Nigeria star Uche Agbo has been handed a one-match suspended ban after he swore at fans of KV Kortrijk when he was sent off in a Belgian league game.

The midfielder will be banned should he repeat this misconduct.

He has already been slammed a one-match ban for his red card and will therefore miss the league clash at home against KAS Eupen on January 20.

He will therefore be eligible for Standard Liege game against Zulte-Waregem three days later.

Standard Liege appealed the sanctions against Uche Agbo after he was racially abused by the Kortrijk fans.