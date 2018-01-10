Manchester United are keen on signing Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, but are yet to make a bid according to Sky Sports.

Moura has not started a Ligue 1 game for PSG this season and has played for just over an hour from the bench in his six appearances.

The French giants are willing to sell the Brazilian winger, who would also appeal to United as he has not featured in the Champions League this season.

Moura turned down a chance to move to Old Trafford in 2012.

United thought they had landed him, only for PSG to flex their financial muscle and get the deal done for around £35 million.

Jose Mourinho is in need of a winger, having failed to land Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan last summer.