Nigeria winger, Moses Simon, suffered no serious injury after he was rushed to the hospital following a collision with an opponent in his Belgian club, KAA Gent’s practice match against Nuremberg of Germany on Tuesday.

Simon sustained the injury in the 24th minute of the encounter with initial fears that it could be a serious one which could see him spend time on the sidelines.

But Belgian online news outlet m.hnl.be has revealed that the player only had a bruise in his leg and there was no breakage following a scan on his calf and ankle.

The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances in the league for Gent this season scoring five goals.

It remain to be seen if he will be fit enough for Genk’s next league clash against KV Ostende next week Tuesday.

The winger is expected to be named in Nigeria’s team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.