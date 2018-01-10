Reigning CAF African Women Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has said that her ultimate target is help Nigeria qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The former Arsenal Ladies player who joined Chinese women’s league, Dalian Quanjian F.C said it was unfortunate that the Super Falcons who won the African Women’s Nations Cup in 2016 did not play a game throughout last year.

Oshoala assured that the Super Falcons team will work harder to win the 2018 edition of the African women’s football showpiece to be able to secure a place at the World Cup.

“I am happy for all I have achieved, but I want to say it that there are more to achieve for myself and Nigeria. We have the Women’s Championship coming up this year and my target is for us to win it again and also qualify for the World Cup,” Oshoala said Lagos.

“I am not happy that we did not play any game last year but this is another year which also happens to be African Women’s Nations Cup year, there is a need for us to play some quality friendly matches and also to work harder to be able to win again and qualify for the World Cup.

The Nigeria international further said that there are some clubs in Europe who are already showing interest in her.‎

“There are interests from some clubs in Europe, but for now, I have not decided on the next thing in my career. I believe they are monitoring me and they know what I can do, but I want to be focused and keep working hard.”

It would be recalled that Oshoala was crowned for the third time as CAF African Women’s Footballer of the Year last Thursday in Accra, Ghana.