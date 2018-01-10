Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez has expressed his desire to be part of Argentina squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Tevez, 33, made this known after he was officially unveiled by Boca Juniors on Tuesday for his third spell with the Argentine giants.

Argentina are in Group D with the Super Eagles, Croatia and debutant Iceland at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

After joining Shanghai Shenhua in 2017, Tevez dumped the Chinese Super League club after scoring four goals in 16 appearances.

And speaking at his presentation on Tuesday, the 2004 Olympic gold medal winner said: “I haven’t got many years left in football and to be at a World Cup, for a player of my age, it would be something beautiful and it would be a sign of recognition too,” Tevez was quoted on FIFA’s verified Twitter handle.

He was a member of the Argentina squad that got to the quarter-finals of both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups in Germany and South Africa respectively.

He however missed out of the squad that featured and got to the final at the 2014 edition in Brazil.