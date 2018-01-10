NPFL side Enugu Rangers will present their 2017/2018 squad to their supporters and the media tomorrow, officials said.

The players and officials are also slated for a dinner with the executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the government house Enugu, same day.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

“The unveiling of our new players will take place Thursday, 11 January, 2018, at the mainbowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu”, general manager of the club, Davidson Owumi, said in a statement signed by spokesman of the club, Nobert Okolie.

“We expect the presence of all die-hard supporters of the club to see the quality of the new players that we have been able to assemble to defend the colours of Rangers.”

The Gbenga Ogunbote charges returned to Enugu on Monday from a two-week closed camping in Ijebu-ode.

While in Ijebu-ode, they played six practice matches, won five and drew one.

The purpose of the dinner party with the governor is to motivate the players going into the new season.

Enugu State commissioner for youth and sports, Joseph Udedi, informed the club about the governor’s intentions for the coming season.

“Our Governor is not the talking type. He is a man of action and action speaks louder than words,” he said.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State, has graciously invited the players and coaches to a dinner at the government house to show his love and passion towards the team as the new season kicks off.

“The governor’s love and support for Rangers in the coming season know no bounds as he is ready to motivate the players to deliver the needed goods at the end of the season.”