Go Round Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday defeated Heartland FC of Owerri 2-1 to emerge champions of the 2106/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition’s final match, played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, saw a brace from Solomon Nwachukwu settling the feisty clash.

The competition, which is for the top two clubs in the 2016/2017 NNL’s two conferences, is a knockout event which saw Go Round defeating Kwara United 4-2 via penalty kicks shootout.

This was in the first match played on Sunday, after both sides had drawn goalless, while on Monday Heartland qualified for Tuesday’s final in spite of losing to Remo Stars FC of Sagamu.

Speaking after the match, Go Round FC’s coach Emmanuel Elechi said his team was ready for the upcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) competition.

He added that they were not short of the expectations.

“We are ready for this competition and our aim is to win it which we have achieved today. The team is well balanced because they trained very hard and believe in themselves.

“What really worked for us is that we are able to keep our players. Most of them have been in the team for about seven years now.

“I asked the management to give us a chance and the really gave us the best support that we can get.

“After the emergence in 2016 of the NPFL, the management gave us a target to meet in the NPFL and thank God we are able to achieve that in style,” Elechi said.