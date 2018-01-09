- Advertisement -

Nigeria and Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa’s agent has rubbished claims that the Super Eagles international is heading to Turkey.

According to Tony Harris, Musa is not interested in a move to Turkey, saying the player will remain in the English Premier League and take his chances with the Foxes.

This comes after reports that Turkish Super Ligue side Bursaspor and City are in negotiations for a loan deal for Musa who is yet to start a game for the former EPL champions this season.

“Ahmed Musa is a very influential player who will be able to add value and class to us,” said Bursaspor’s Hasan Parlakay.

“If we are realistic, we cannot buy him. But he wants to play with Nigeria in the World Cup. For this you have to keep playing and keep form in the league. We have players in our team from the same national team, [Mikel] Agu and [William] Troost-Ekong.

“Wearing the Bursaspor shirt on loan until the end of the year is an attractive offer. We hope to give good news in the coming days.”

Despite confirming the interest from Turkish sides, Harris said the winger will not consider a move away from King Power Stadium.

“We have indeed been approached by the top three clubs in Turkey but Musa is not keen to go to Turkey just yet,” said Harris.

“There’s a big chance that Musa will remain in England. I’m however, surprised about the link to Bursaspor.

“I don’t know where the rumour came from. It’s a complete joke and a figment of someone’s imagination. Rest assured Musa is not going to Bursaspor.”