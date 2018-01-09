- Advertisement -

Sharif Inuwa, the Head of the Nigeria Football Federation Referees Appointment Committee, says the body is determined to weed out corrupt match officials from officiating in Nigerian leagues.

Inuwa told newsmen on Tuesday that the committee was collaborating with the Nigeria Referees Association to get rid of corrupt match officials and improve the standard of officiating in league matches.

He said: “We are doing our best to change the perspective of people about our referees; referees appointment committee is working with NRA to ensure that bad eggs are flushed out of the system.

“It will be a thing of joy for us to see Nigerian referees officiate in CAF competitions and FIFA World Cup matches. We have begun a process which I will not like to make public now.”

Inuwa said despite the presence of some bad eggs, there were Nigerian referees who could make the country proud in such assignments.

He said: “We have some good and quality referees in Nigeria, but only those who we believe are above board will be allowed to officiate in competitions this season.

“The board is determined to improve our performance index in Africa and in the world at large.”

The committee chairman, however, solicited for cooperation of stakeholders towards improving officiating in league matches.

Inuwa said: “We are calling on all the stakeholders to join hands with us in this difficult task of eradicating the few bad eggs among our referees.

“The referee appointment committee and NRA are determined to expose corrupt match officials who are bent on soiling Nigeria’s image, but we will require all stakeholders to assist us in achieving the goal.”